JNU students protest against January 5 violence, demand removal of VC Jagadesh Kumar

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) on Thursday led out a march demanding the removal of Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar and protesting against the violence in the campus on January 5. The Delhi Police have deployed heavy security and also imposed traffic restrictions on the roads adjoining varsity.

The police have closed Baba Gang Nath Marg, from Nelson Mandela Marg and Aruna Asaf Ali Marg, due to the demonstration by students. "Baba Gang Nath Marg is closed (both carriageways) by local police from Nelson Mandela Marg and Aruna Asaf Ali Marg due to demonstration," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

The varsity`s student union will hold a protest march from Mandi House and the march will be led by JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, who was brutally thrashed by a masked mob during violence on the campus on January 6. Apart from JNUSU, several civil organisations and citizens are expected to join the protest, demanding strict action against those involved in campus violence.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar appealed people to join the march to protest against mob violence. "Hey Delhi, it`s your turn now to show your solidarity with the Students of India. Let`s march together against mob violence and in defense of inclusive public education. Please come with posters in your hand and love in your heart for all our fellow-citizens. See you tomorrow." Kanhaiya Kumar wrote.

On January 5, a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked the students with sticks and rods in which more than 30 students, including the JNUSU president were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.