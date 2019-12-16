हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Army

Jawan martyred after Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez sector

An Indian Army jawan died on Monday after the ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez sector.

Representational image

An Indian Army jawan died on Monday after the ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez sector, which is about 86 kilometers from Bandipore district. Sources said that the Indian Army retaliated by giving a befitting reply.

On December 12, Pakistan had resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistani Army had initiated an unprovoked firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC at around 11.40 am. 

Notably, Pakistan has violated ceasefire over 2,500 times from January to November 15, 2019, in the border areas of J&K along the LoC. Pakistani Army continues to make civilians their targets even as the Indian Army has valorously countered their every attempt to ensue unrest in the valley.

There has also been a surge in ceasefire violations by Pakistan since the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre decided to abrogate Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

More than 350 ceasefire violations took place in October 2019, which were the highest in the 10 months of 2019, the Indian Army said. The other time when Pakistan-initiated ceasefire violation crossed the 300-mark was in August 2019, when India revoked Article 370. 

Pakistan has been violating ceasefire almost every day for the past three months in the districts of Hiranagar, Akhnoor, Sundarbani, Nowshera, Rajouri, Mendhar, Poonch, Uri and Kupwara.

Indian Armyceasefire violationJammu and KashmirGurez
