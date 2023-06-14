Jayasri Group's Outstanding Strategic Planning Redefines the Electric Vehicle Sector

Jayasri Groups have firmly established themselves as pioneers in the realm of electric vehicles (EVs) in India. As a one-of-its-kind service in the nation, we are dedicating significant resources and are committed to continuous, ongoing research and development.

Our team stays current on the newest technological breakthroughs in the EV market around the world, ensuring that our services remain relevant and cutting-edge.

What are the hurdles existing in the current EV market?

We have identified four major problems that are now limiting public acceptance of EVs. Addressing and overcoming these challenges, we believe, will pave the way for a cleaner, greener future, with electric vehicles at the forefront.

The following issues demand immediate attention:

1. Limited Distance Range: EV motorists now encounter limitations when attempting to travel large distances because their vehicles are designed primarily for local, short-distance trips. Improving EV range will be critical in increasing acceptance of this environmentally friendly method of transportation.

2. Battery Safety: The lack of fireproof, safe, and explosion-proof batteries in the EV industry now constitutes a serious safety risk for potential EV customers.

The development and execution of superior battery technology will be critical in assuaging these fears and rebuilding customer confidence.

3. Service Infrastructure: There is a significant lack of dedicated service facilities for electric vehicles, which can make maintenance and repairs difficult for EV owners. Creating a strong service infrastructure will ensure that EV owners receive reliable support and maintenance for their vehicles.

4. Value for Money: It is critical to ensure that clients receive the finest possible product for their investment in an electric vehicle. As the EV industry expands, consumers must have confidence in the quality, performance, and value of their selected electric vehicle.

Addressing Identified Challenges in the EV Sector: Solutions Provided by Jayasri Groups.

The Jayasri Groups has worked extensively to create unique solutions to the four key difficulties highlighted in the electric vehicle (EV) sector. Our initiatives demonstrate our commitment to addressing these challenges and encouraging the mainstream adoption of EVs.

The following are the primary solutions we provide:

1. Long-Distance Travel: The Jayasri Groups allows EV owners to travel long distances without worrying about running out of battery power. We are actively working to create 3,569 fast charging stations in Andhra Pradesh, with the potential to increase this number dependent on demand.

2. Battery Safety: After vital research, the Jayasri Groups has developed a ground-breaking, non-explosive AI-based battery technology solution. This system, which includes a Smart BMS, is ARAI-approved Phase II and seeks to develop trust among EV customers by addressing their safety concerns.

3. Service Infrastructure: We take pride in providing a superior level of service in the industry. Please visit our website at www.jayasrigroups.in for additional information on the comprehensive assistance we offer, or visit our YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/jayasrigroups.

4. Uniform Pricing: Jayasri Groups, unlike other showrooms, ensures that pricing is uniform depending on the vehicle model across all 639 showrooms in the entire state. We are committed to offering all customers with affordable and transparent pricing, regardless of location.

Key Pillars of Jayasri Groups: Setting New Standards in Customer Satisfaction with Unmatched EV Services, Vast Charging Infrastructure, and a Variety of Vehicle Options:

1. Broad Vehicle Range:

Jayasri Groups is dedicated to providing a wide range of electric vehicles, assuring a perfect fit for each individual's needs and preferences. Among our numerous selections are a number of carefully tested models from renowned companies. This broad selection supports our customers by allowing them to select the vehicle that best meets their lifestyle, needs, and budget. Jayasri Groups strongly believes in customer focus and empowering our clients to make the best informed and appropriate decision when purchasing an electric vehicle.

2. Extensive Charging Network:

Jayasri Groups has launched a record-breaking effort to install 3,569 fast charging stations in Andhra Pradesh. We aim to eliminate the 'range anxiety' that bothers EV users by ensuring a charging station installed in every prominent location in close vicinity, giving them the comfort and confidence to conduct long journeys without the worry of running out of power. This network will transform the EV industry, making electric vehicles even more feasible and motivating to consumers.

3. Committed After-Sales Service:

Jayasri Groups is committed to offering a great client experience that extends beyond the purchase of a vehicle. We promise 100% service and maintenance assistance to our customers with a large after-sales service network across all 639 showrooms (Test Ride Zones). Our professional staff assist customers every step of the way, from routine check-ups to complete maintenance, and vehicle assistance ensuring their EV ownership is seamless and worry-free. This wide network, together with a team of 600 technicians, positions us to provide top-tier support, confirming our position as an EV industry pioneer. This degree of dedication to client satisfaction truly sets apart Jayasri Groups in the EV market.

4. Efficient Backup Services:

Jayasri Groups stands out itself with a large inventory of spare parts and a specialized fleet of service vehicles, ensuring prompt assistance in the event of a vehicle breakdown.

5. Strong Showroom Network:

We know the value of customers and dealers, this is why we are planning to set a new standard by launching a wide network of 639 showrooms. This strategically distributed network spans every region in Andhra Pradesh, ensuring that our premium EV solutions and services are easily accessible to all clients. This program benefits not only customers but also future dealers, establishing Jayasri Groups as a truly inclusive and customer-centric company in the EV business.

Roadmap for Jayasri Groups Future Initiatives:

1. Ongoing R&D and Collaboration: Jayasri Groups is committed to pursuing frequent national and international research and development activities in the field of electric vehicles. We hope to deliver cutting-edge automobiles equipped with high-end technology for the benefit of the public by creating collaborations with a number of companies that are key players in the EV industry continuously evolving and innovating.

2. Broad Range of Vehicle Offerings: To meet the diverse needs of its customers, Jayasri Groups works with respected firms to provide a wide range of vehicle types. Before being made accessible to consumers, these vehicles are subjected to extensive inspections to guarantee they meet our quality standards and exacting requirements.

3. Collaboration with International Companies: Jayasri Groups is forming an alliance with German technology industry experts to develop a manufacturing plant in India as part of the prestigious Bharat Project. This agreement will make it easier to manufacture and export advanced technology vehicles to other nations, strengthening India's position in the global EV industry.

Overview of Advanced Smart BMS Technology:

Jayasri Groups has created a cutting-edge AI-based battery with advanced error detection capabilities. This advanced technology enables prompt maintenance and repair, addressing potential concerns and improving overall battery safety.

With its unique features including auto cut-off and temperature sensors, the AI system is intended to detect temperature abnormalities and initiate preventive measures to limit the risks associated with battery problems, minimizing potential hazards such as explosions.

The AI-based battery technology is equipped with Advanced Smart BMS and to support this Grid network charging is being launched for the first time. It uses cloud computing to monitor battery health in real-time, delivering directives as needed to

optimize performance and ensure maximum safety. The incorporation of cloud-based AI technology not only improves the user experience but also enables predictive maintenance and battery life extension through optimized utilization.

Message from the Chairman:

Sri Sambasiva Rao, Chairman of Jayasri Groups, said, "We are thrilled to introduce India's first non-explosive AI-based battery." Our innovative technology offers exceptional safety features and could have a significant impact on the EV battery market. "

"This breakthrough marks a milestone in battery safety and demonstrates our commitment to addressing critical challenges faced by EV riders."

Jayasri Groups has established partnerships with renowned EV firms who are advancing in this sector with research and innovation, positioning itself as a leader in the competitive Indian EV market.

Jayasri Groups is known for its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. With partnerships with several top brands, Jayasri Groups provides customers access to the latest technological innovations. The company is dedicated to harnessing technology to address key challenges faced by society and contribute to India's technological progress.

In conclusion, the Jayasri Groups is always ready to bring you the most recent developments in electric vehicle technology from across the world. We are involved in continuous research and development to achieve this. We are able to deliver these advancements to India because of our open partnerships with national and international businesses.

Media Contacts:

Raja Manyam: 9281109374

Rahul Sharma: 9281109375

For complete details, contact us at:

Jayasri Groups,

2-34, Near Ankalamma Temple, Ubalanka Road,

C/o Satti Somireddy, Ravulapalem,

East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh-533238

Email: jayasrigroups@gmail.com Website: jayasrigroups.in

