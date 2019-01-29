JD(U), 10 Northeast political parties join hands to protest against citizenship bill

SHILLONG: Ten political parties of northeast along with Janata Dal (United) joined hands on Tuesday to unanimously to oppose Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

“Ten political parties of northeast and JD(U), including BJP allies, unanimously decide to oppose citizenship bill,” said Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, as reported by news agency PTI. The 11 parties also decided to appeal to the Central government to scrap the legislation.

The parties will send a delegation to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind seeking a scrapping of the Bill which will "endanger the lives and identity of the indigenous people,” said Sangma.

The Bill, which seeks to grant citizenship to migrants from six non-Muslim minority groups from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, was passed in the Lok Sabha on January 8.

The parties from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura participated in a two-day convention and unanimously decided to oppose the Bill.

The Nagaland Cabinet rejected the citizenship bill, following pressure from various tribal organisations and students bodies, said Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Chief Secretary Temjen Toy.

The @BJP4India is fully committed towards the development and prosperity of Assam. We will always protect the interests of the state. Several initiatives of the Central and Assam Government have contributed towards transforming lives of the citizens of Assam. @BJP4Assam — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2019

Gratitude to my sisters and brothers of Assam for the strong support to @BJP4Assam in polls to three Tribal Autonomous Councils in the state. I appreciate the local unit of the Party for their constant efforts to serve the people of the state. https://t.co/b9n6VEVIB4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2019

With the BJP has been facing heat over the Citizenship Bill in the northeast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday tweeted, “The @BJP4India is fully committed towards the development and prosperity of Assam. We will always protect the interests of the state. Several initiatives of the Central and Assam Government have contributed towards transforming lives of the citizens of Assam. @BJP4Assam”