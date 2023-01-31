JDU Leader Upendra Kushwaha Lashes Out at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Says 'I was Given a Jhunjhuna'

PATNA: Disgruntled Bihar Janata Dal-United leader Upendra Kushwaha on Tuesday lashed out at the state’s Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar for not paying heed to his suggestions and humiliating him every now and then. Addressing a press conference, Kushwaha categorically dismissed Nitish Kumar’s claim that he was made the Chairman of the JDU Parliamentary Board out of respect and owing to his contribution to the party.

“CM said that I was given a lot of respect as I was made the Chairman of the Parliamentary Board. But it was a 'Jhunjhuna'. Even after being the Chairman of the Parliamentary Board, I cannot nominate a member. No attention was paid to my suggestions,” Upendra Kushwaha told reporters.

Earlier on Monday, Kushwaha, who is currently at odds with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after his open revolt, alleged that his car was attacked with stones in the Bhojpur district of the state.

Kushwaha, who is a member of the state legislative council, made the allegation on his official Twitter handle, tagging Nitish Kumar and the Bihar Police. "Some anti-social elements attacked my car at Nayka Tola, Jagdishpur (Bhojpur). They ran away when security personnel tried to chase them," Kushwaha tweeted in Hindi.

The district police said it was investigating the matter and trying to identify the culprits. No injuries have been reported in the incident. Kushwaha, upon return to the state capital, claimed that he was clueless about the identity and motive of the attackers.

The former Union minister has been in a sulk ever since Kumar rebuffed speculations of his induction as deputy CM, making it clear that only RJD's Tejashwi Yadav will hold the post.

Kushwaha, who returned to the JD(U) in 2021, merging his Rashtriya Lok Samata Party, has since been demanding that terms of the alleged deal struck with the RJD while forging an alliance in August last year be made public.