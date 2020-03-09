JD(U) leader's UK-based daughter Pushpam Priya Choudhary to contest Bihar election as chief ministerial candidate

Pushpam Priya Choudhary, the daughter of Janata Dal United (JDU) MLC Binod Choudhary, on Sunday (March 8) announced her intention to contest the Assembly election in Bihar and also declared herself as a chief ministerial candidate.

Choudhary, who is based in London, announced the formation of a political party ‘Plurals’ and she made the announcement through advertisements in several newspapers of Bihar. In the ad, 'Plurals' has been described as a party where ‘everyone governs.’

“Bihar needs pace, Bihar needs wings, Bihar needs change. Because Bihar deserves better and better is possible. Join Plurals to make Bihar run and fly in 2020. #PluralsHasArrived #ProgressiveBihar2020," Choudhary tweeted.

"As Lasswell said, politics is who gets what, when and how. Following this, Bihar needs a blueprint and Plurals has a concrete roadmap for 2025 and 2030. Stay tuned for updates," she said in another tweet.

Choudhary is originally from Darbhanga in Bihar and in her advertisements she has appealed to the voters in Bihar to join her in defeating the ruling BJP-JD(U)-LJP coalition led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Choudhary has said in an open letter that after becoming the chief minister she will work to make Bihar the most developed state in the country by 2025 and the progress of the state will be at par with any European country by the year 2030.

Choudhary has done multiple masters’ degrees in several fields from the United Kingdom, including Development Studies from the University of Sussex, Public Administration from the London School of Economics and Political Science.