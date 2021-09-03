Watch: JD(U) MLA’s bizarre explanation of roaming inside Tejas in undergarments

In a bizarre photograph doing rounds on social media, a JD(U) MLA can be seen wearing undergarments inside Tejas, a luxury train. Later, when he was questioned for his unique choice of attire inside a train full of passengers, he defended his action with even a weirder comment.

"I was wearing only the undergarments as my stomach was upset during the journey," he told ANI.

Fellow passengers of the train had complained about the behaviour of the MLA when he was seen roaming in his undergarments. "The moment I boarded the train, I wanted to use the loo immediately. So I removed my kurta pyjama and took the towel on my shoulder. I did not have the time to wrap it around my waist," said Mandal.

Elaborating the series of events, the MLA said that an individual sitting in the adjoining compartment stopped him by holding his hand and questioned him for roaming "naked". "That person asked me why I roaming naked. He held my hand. He disturbed me. Then I rushed to the toilet," he said.

He further said, "The moment I came out, I asked him who are you. He said I am general public. To which I questioned who does this to an MLA."

#WATCH I was only wearing the undergarments as my stomach was upset during the journey: Gopal Mandal, JDU MLA, who was seen in undergarments while travelling from Patna to New Delhi on Tejas Rajdhani Express train yesterday pic.twitter.com/VBOKMtkNTq — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2021

He claimed that there was no woman present in the compartment at the time he walked past to go to the toilet. "When the police came and questioned us about the argument, I showed them my clothes. I am almost 60 years old. That man held my hand and embarrassed me. He pushed me to which I responded by abusing. Thereafter, I apologised to him," he said.

Live TV