While Congress has reportedly toned down on its demand for greater seat share in the INDIA bloc, the challenges for the grand old party are not over yet. Now, one of its allies, Janata Dal (United) has said that it's impractical for the Congress to demand more seats in states where it's not in power. The JDU currently holds 16 seats in Bihar; 17 are held by the BJP and the RJD does not have any Lok Sabha seat in the state.

JD-U leader KC Tyagi said the two main allies of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar - JDU and RJD - are in a position to counter the BJP. He said that these two parties had won 16 seats and thus won't compromise there.

"It is all right if Congress is seeking more seats in those states where they are in power. But it is impractical if they demand more seats in the states where they are not in a powerful position," said Tyagi.

The JDU leader that that being the organising body of the INDIA bloc, the party is concerned about the seat-sharing strategy of the INDIA bloc and wants things to get finalized as soon as possible. On Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's role in the alliance, Tyagi said that Kumar is the face behind the formation of the alliance, and this post is far bigger than that of the convener.

"Congress is free to decide on the convener. They are worried about their own party, and we are worried about the alliance," Tyagi said in a dig at the grand old party.

As the countdown to the upcoming Lok Sabha polls has begun, the INDIA bloc has begun its seat-sharing talks in earnest. After the Trinamool Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT), it is the Janata Dal-United that has been firm in its demand for 16 seats in Bihar.

The INDIA bloc is facing significant hurdles in addressing crucial issues such as settling seat-sharing agreements and, notably, determining a prime ministerial candidate. Meanwhile, the BJP has initiated the implementation of strategies devised in 2023 aimed at ensuring success in the upcoming general elections.