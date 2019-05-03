JEE Advanced 2019 registration begins at jeeadv.ac.in: Steps to register, fee details

close

JEE Advanced 2019

The Online Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2019 began on Friday morning on its official website jeeadv.ac.in. The last date for registration is May 9, 2019. In order to register for the exam, candidates need to pay Rs 2600. The application fee is Rs 1300 for SC, ST, PwD and female candidates. The payment can be made via net banbing, credit card, debit card and e-banking.

JEE Advanced 2019: How To Register?

Step 1: Visit JEE Advanced 2019 official website https://jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on “For registration click here.” link. On the fresh page, login with your JEE Main 2019 roll number and date of birth.

Step 3: Create a new password for registration.

Step 4: Fill up details as asked on the screen.

Step 5: Mention the number of attempts, exam centre, the language of exam and category, etc.

While JEE Advanced 2019 online registration closes on Thursday, May 9, 2019, candidates can pay the application fees till May 10, 2019, upto 5 pm.

JEE Advanced exam is the gateway for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology. The top 2,24,000 students in JEE Main exam are qualified to appear for JEE Advanced exam.

 

