JEE Advanced 2020 result to be announced on this date, check all important details here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Thursday (October 1) announced that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 will be declared on October 5 on the official website of JEE Advanced i.e. jeeadv.nic.in.

According to IIT-Delhi, the candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can check their results by entering their credentials once the result it is updated on the website.

Here's how to check JEE Advanced 2020 result online:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Advanced i.e. jeeadv.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JEE Advanced Result 2020 link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter your credentials on the webpage and click on ‘Submit’

Step 5: Your JEE Advanced Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference

A total of 1.6 lakh candidates registered for the JEE Advanced 2020 exam in 2020 after successfully clearing the JEE Main 2020. Notably, 96 percent of students out of these candidates appeared for the examinations. It may be recalled that IIT Delhi had conducted the JEE Advanced 2020 on September 27 across the country.

The students who will clear Advanced can seek admissions to IITs, including institutes- Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISc), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy, Visakhapatnam.