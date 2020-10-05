JEE Advanced 2020 results to be out at 10 am at jeeadv.ac.in

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) will announce the JEE Advanced results at 10 am on Monday on its official website jeeadv.ac.in. The All India Rankings (AIR) will also be released along with the scorecards.

Candidates who appeared for the JEE Advanced entrance exam will be able to check their JEE Advanced 2020 results by entering their credentials on the official website of JEE Advanced as soon as the JEE Advanced result 2020 is released.

JEE Advanced 2020 was held successfully across the nation on September 27 by IIT Delhi. Out of the total registered candidates, 96 per cent of them appeared for the JEE Advanced exam 2020. The JEE Advanced exams were held in 222 cities and 1001 JEE exam centers all over the country. A total of 1,51,311 candidates wrote Paper 1 and 1,50,900 candidates appeared in Paper 2 of JEE Advanced 2020 exam.

JEE Advanced 2020: Know here steps to check results online:

Step 1: Go on the official website at jeeadv.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘JEE Advanced Result 2020’

Step 3: A new page will now open

Step 4: Enter all the details asked

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Your JEE Advanced 2020 result will now be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download and take a printout for a future reference.

After the declaration of the result, all JEE (Advanced) 2020 qualified candidates MUST register with Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2020 and fill in course choices in order to be eligible for admission in IITs.

The students who will clear Advanced can seek admissions to IITs, including institutes- Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISc), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy, Visakhapatnam.