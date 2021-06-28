JEE Advanced 2021: Application process to begin soon, check all important dates and required documents

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 administering body Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) has released the information brochure for the engineering entrance exam. The candidates must note that the applications are set to begin soon. JEE Advanced is held for admission to various undergraduate Engineering, Science and Architecture courses in the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Due to the Covid-19 situation, the exam date for JEE Advance is yet to be announced.

JEE Advanced 2021: Documents required for application:

* Birth certificate, (if the date of birth not mentioned in class 10 certificate)

* Class 12 or equivalent, mark sheet

* Passport-size photograph

* Scanned copy of the signature

* Aadhar card

* Category certificate for GEN-EWS, SC/ST, OBC-NCL, if applicable

* PwD certificate, if applicable

* Scribe letter request, only for those who have planned to opt PwD as “Yes” and Scribe Request Letter as “Yes”

* DS category certificate, if applicable

* Gazette notification showing the change of name, only for those candidates whose names are not the same as in class 10 / birth certificate.

Documents for foreign students:

* Passport-size photograph

* Scanned copy of the signature

* Photo Identity Proof

* Class 10 mark sheet/ pass

* Birth certificate, if the date of birth not mentioned in class 10 certificate

* Class 12 or equivalent mark sheet

* Birth certificate for age proof

* Citizenship certificate/ passport

* OCI/PIO card, if applicable

* Gazette notification showing the change of name, if applicable

The candidates who have appeared for the JEE Mains can apply for the JEE Advanced exams. However, those foreign national candidates, who have studied or are studying in India at class 12 or equivalent must appear for the JEE (Main) 2021 to qualify for JEE (Advanced) 2021.

