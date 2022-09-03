NewsIndia
JEE ADVANCED 2022

JEE Advanced 2022 answer key releasing TODAY at jeeadv.ac.in, here's how to download

JEE Advanced answer key 2022 will be soon available on the official website jeeadv.ac.in, scroll down for details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 09:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

JEE Advanced 2022 answer key releasing TODAY at jeeadv.ac.in, here's how to download

The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay is all set to release the JEE Advanced 2022 answer key today, September 3. As per the official schedule, the answer key will be released on the official website -jeeadv.ac.in at 10 am. Once released candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download the JEE Advanced answer key

Here's how to download JEE Advanced Answer Key

  • Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in
  • On the home page click on the link "JEE Advanced provisional answer key 2022"
  • Entre your login details like application number and date of birth
  • Download the pdf and check the answers 

Candidates must notice that IIT Bombay will release the JEE Advanced final answer key along with JEE Advanced Result 2022 on September 11 at 10 am.  IIT Bombay conducted the JEE Advanced Exam 2022 on August 28, 2022 for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The exam was conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and the next paper was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

 

Live Tv

JEE Advanced 2022JEE Advanced answer keyJEE answer keyJeeadv.ac.in

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Desi 'plastic surgery' of fingerprints
DNA Video
DNA: Will 3 weekly off make you smart or lazy?
DNA Video
DNA: More than half of doctors in India are fake!
DNA Video
DNA: INS Vikrant's indigenous revolution at sea
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 2, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will run madrasas but not willing to show documents?
DNA Video
DNA: Twitter’s new Edit Tweet feature
DNA Video
DNA: Why the youth are running away from responsibilities?
DNA Video
DNA: UN report on condition of Uyghur Muslims in China
DNA Video
DNA: Resignations on Moral Rights are outdated now!