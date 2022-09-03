JEE Advanced 2022 answer key releasing TODAY at jeeadv.ac.in, here's how to download
JEE Advanced answer key 2022 will be soon available on the official website jeeadv.ac.in, scroll down for details.
The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay is all set to release the JEE Advanced 2022 answer key today, September 3. As per the official schedule, the answer key will be released on the official website -jeeadv.ac.in at 10 am. Once released candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download the JEE Advanced answer key
Here's how to download JEE Advanced Answer Key
- Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in
- On the home page click on the link "JEE Advanced provisional answer key 2022"
- Entre your login details like application number and date of birth
- Download the pdf and check the answers
Candidates must notice that IIT Bombay will release the JEE Advanced final answer key along with JEE Advanced Result 2022 on September 11 at 10 am. IIT Bombay conducted the JEE Advanced Exam 2022 on August 28, 2022 for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The exam was conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and the next paper was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.
