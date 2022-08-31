JEE Advanced 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will release the response sheet of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 tomorrow, 1 September. Once released, candidates can check the JEE Advanced response sheet on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. According to the official website, the window to download the JEE response sheet will open from 1 September at 10 am. The JEE Advanced 2022 examination was conducted on 28 August in two shifts. Paper 1 was held from 9 am to 12 pm while Paper 2 was conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

As per the schedule, JEE Advanced 2022 answer key will be released on 3 September from 10 am onwards. Following its release, candidates will be able to check and challenge the answer key on the official website till 4 September.

JEE Advanced 2022 response sheet: Here is how to download

Step 1: Visit the JEE Advanced 2022 official website - jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the candidate portal link.

Step 3: Login the portal using JEE Advanced registration number, date of birth and mobile number.

Step 4: After successful registration, the response sheet of JEE Advanced 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Take a screenshot or download the response sheets for future reference.

JEE Advanced was conducted on August 28, 2022. Candidates who cleared to JEE Main 2022 exams conducted by NTA appeared for this exam. Students who appeared for the exam rated the paper in the range of moderate to difficult. JEE Advanced is conducted for those candidates who wish to apply for admissions into B.E, B.Tech and other technical courses available at all 23 branches of the Indian Institutes of Technology. This year, IIT Bombay organised the IIT JEE Exam.