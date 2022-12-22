topStoriesenglish
JEE Advanced 2023: Exam dates RELEASED at jeeadv.ac.in, registration from April 30- Complete schedule here

JEE Advanced 2023 dates released. The JEE Advanced 2023 will be conducted on June 4, 2023, and will have two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2). 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 07:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau

JEE Advanced 2023: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has released JEE Advanced 2023 dates. The Joint Entrance Examination for Advanced dates have been released at jeeadv.ac.in. The registration will begin on April 30, 2023 and the registration will close on May 4, 2023. The last date for fee payment for registered candidates is till May 5, 2023. The examination will be conducted on June 4, 2023. The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Appearing in both the papers is compulsory. It may be noted that the examination date will remain unchanged even if it is declared a public holiday.

JEE ADVANCED 2023: SCHEDULE

Online registration begins: April 30, 2023

Last date of registration: May 4, 2023

Last date of fee payment: May 5, 2023

JEE Advanced 2023 examination date: June 4, 2023

The registration date for foreign candidates have also been released. The online registration for foreign candidates will begin from April 24 and will close on May 4, 2023. The last date for acceptance of registration fee from the foreign candidates is till May 5, 2023.

The JEE Advanced 2023 will be conducted on June 4, 2023, and will have two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2). Both papers will be for two hours and it is mandatory for the candidates to appear for both papers.

