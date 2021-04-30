JEE Advanced Examination likely to get postponed amid COVID-19 crisis

New Delhi: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 is most likely to get postponed amid the COVID-19 crisis.

According to the reports, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced Committee has discussed the possibility of postponing the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Entrance Examination. The exam was scheduled to be held on July 3, 2021.

Speaking to a news agency, JEE Advanced committee officials said, "a three-member committee during a meeting on April 27 discussed the prevailing pandemic situation in the country and conducting JEE Advanced on July 3. The panel is of the view that the situation is not conducive to conduct the exam. "

An official from JEE Advanced office privy to the development told the portal said that "the decision regarding the postponement of exams will be discussed again, and communication will be sent to the education ministry. The education minister will take the final call, and will communicate it to the candidates."

Debashish Chakraborty, Chairman of JEE Advanced 2021 asserted that as things stand, examination dates are like to change from July 3 as there has to be a reasonable gap period between Mains and Advanced.

It is important to note that, the current COVID crisis has cast a long shadow on the overall examinations including class 10 and 12 boards and other competitive exams. Since the coronavirus cases were rising exponentially, the third and fourth session of JEE Main was deferred.

Along with it, all state boards along with CBSE and CISCE have cancelled their class 10 boards and postponed class 12 examinations.

