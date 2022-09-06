JEE Advanced Result 2022 Date announced at jeeadv.ac.in- Here’s how to check

JEE Advanced Result 2022: Indian Institutes of Technology, Bombay has announced the JEE Advanced result date 2022 at jeeadv.ac.in. The credentials required to check the result of JEE Advanced 2022 are roll number, date of birth, and phone number. The authorities will also publish the category-specific All India Ranks (AIR) of successful applicants along with the JEE Advanced results. On August 28, the JEE Advanced 2022 examination was held. Along with the JEE Advanced 2022 results, the exam organizers will also make the final solution key available.

JEE Advanced result 2022: Here’s how to check

Visit the JEE Advanced official website - jeeadv.ac.in 2022.

Click on the direct link to check the results.

Enter the roll number, date of birth and phone number in the required fields.

Check all the details mentioned in the JEE Advanced result.

Download the JEE Advanced 2022 scorecard and result for future reference.

Qualified candidates will also receive text messages from IITB on the JEE Advanced 2022 result day. Candidates should be aware that they won't receive personal rank cards. The tentative JEE Advanced 2022 answer key was previously made available on the exam's official website. From September 3 to 4, candidates could protest to the JEE Advanced answer key. The Architecture Aptitude Test JEE Advanced result date for 2022 is September 17.