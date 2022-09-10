JEE Advanced Result 2022 releasing TOMORROW on jeeav.ac.in, check TIME and other details

JEE Advanced Result 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay will declare the JEE Advanced 2022 Result tomorrow, September 11, 2022. According to the official schedule released by the IIT Bombay, the result will be declared at 10 AM. Once released candidates will be able to check their JEE Advanced 2022 scorecard on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates note that the link to download the result will be activated once it is out.

Candidates must notice that IIT Bombay will also release the JEE Advanced 2022 Final Answer Key along with the result. Candidates who appeared for the JEE Advanced 2022 exam can check their results following the simple steps given below

Steps to check JEE Advanced Result 2022

Visit the JEE Advanced official website - jeeadv.ac.in 2022. Click on the direct link to check the JEE Advanced Results 2022. Enter the roll number, date of birth and other login credentials Submit and your JEE Advanced 2022 Result will appear on your screen Download the JEE Advanced 2022 scorecard for future reference.

IIT Bombay conducted the JEE Advanced 2022 exam on August 28, 2022, and the provisional answer key was released on September 3, 2022. IIT Bombay will begin the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2022 Process tentatively on September 12, 2022.