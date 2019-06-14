JEE Advanced result server crashes as IIT Roorkee declares the list of successful candidates

NEW DELHI: The website of the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee went down within seconds after the JEE (Advanced) 2019 result was declared on Friday, June 14.

A message on jeeadv.ac.in. - the official website of IIT, Roorkee - read, ''the server encountered a temporary error and could not complete your request. Please try again in 30 seconds.''

The incident was reported within seconds of the IIT Roorkee declaring the JEE Advanced result 2019 on Friday.

The result was made uploaded on the official website so that it can be accessed by thousands of engineering aspirants aiming for admission into the prestigious IITs.

Notably, there are 23 IITs in India.

The JEE Advanced 2019 was held on May 27, 2019. The date of the exam had to be postponed from May 19 due to the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Those who appeared for the exam also received a text message on their registered mobile number once the JEE Advanced 2019 results are declared.

The category-wise JEE Advanced rank list or JEE All India Ranks (AIR) will be released after the declaration of the JEE Advanced result. Candidates will be sent text messages regarding this on their registered mobile numbers.

Here Is How to Check JEE Advanced Result 2019:

Step 1- Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2- Click on JEE (Advanced) Result 2019

Step 3- Click on it and enter the required details

Step 4- JEE Advanced Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to download and take a printout of JEE Result 2019 or IIT JEE advanced 2019 Result for future reference.

JEE Advanced, a national-level engineering entrance exam held annually, is a gateway for candidates seeking admission in bachelor’s programmes, integrated master’s programmes as well as dual degree programmes offered at 23 IITs including Indian School of Mines (ISM).

The aggregate marks obtained by a candidate in JEE (Advanced) is the sum of the marks scored by him in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. JEE AIR rank list is prepared on the basis of aggregate marks. Those candidates who appeared for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be considered for the merit list. Also, candidates scoring the minimum prescribed marks in each subject and in aggregate will be included in the list. The minimum prescribed marks vary with the category.

The seat allotment round is scheduled to be conducted online from June 19 to July 17.

Qualifying in JEE Advanced (2019), filling up choices and/or participating in the joint seat allocation process does not guarantee admission in IITs. Admission depends on the availability of seats during seat allocation.