JEE Advanced to be held on August 23, says HRD Minister; check other details

New Delhi: In wake of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday (May 7) announced that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced for admission to IITs will be conducted on August 23.

"JEE-Advanced will be conducted on August 23," HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said.

The announcement comes days after Pokhriyal confirmed that the JEE-Main will be held from July 18 to July 23, while the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be held on July 26.

Prior to the announcement of the coronavirus lockdown, the examination was scheduled to be held on May 17.

As many as 16.84 lakh candidates have filled forms to appear in NEET (UG)-2020 that will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions to MBBS/BDS courses and other undergraduate medical courses in approved/recognised medical/dental & other colleges/ institutes in India.

The National Testing Agency was expected to issue admit cards to NEET candidates in April, but the process could not start as the MHRD decided to postpone the exams in the wake of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

Notably, the number of candidates for JEE-Main is over 9 lakh.