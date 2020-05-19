JEE-Main 2020: Fresh application to be submitted from May 19-24 —Check details here

New Delhi: National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday (May 19) extended the opportunity for candidates to to apply for JEE-Mains, the entrance exam for engineering colleges. The application window for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE-Mains), which opened on May 19 will have to be completed latest by May 24.

The announcement from the HRD will come as a big respite to students who had aspired to join colleges in foreign countries, but due to their COVID-19 pandemic, their plans to study abroad had got affected.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' shared the news on Twitter asking the interested candidates to submit their application forms by May 24. "In view of representations received from various Indian students who were scheduled to join colleges abroad but are now keen to pursue their studies in India due to changed circumstances arising out of COVID-19, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to give an opportunity," he tweeted.

"Students who were not able to complete their application form due to other reasons can also make use of this opportunity," NTA Director Vineet Joshi said.

The exam will be held across the country from July 18-23.