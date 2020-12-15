JEE Main 2021: Exam dates finalised? Know what Education Ministry says

Amid rising speculations over JEE Main 2021 exam dates and syllabus, a new development took place on Tuesday evening. The development comes a few days after Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank held an online interaction with students, teachers, parents and other stakeholders on December 10 to address their queries related to exams.

A few hours after the exam bulletin and an announcement declaring registrations opened for the JEE Main 2021 appeared on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday, the Education Ministry said that there has been "no decision on dates yet" for the engineering entrance exam.

The NTA conducts the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main across the country. By the time the ministry issued its statement, the document and the announcement had both been removed from the exam's official website.

The document that was posted had said that the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2021 (JEE Main) will be conducted in four test cycles, for a total of 16 days from February to May, once a month. There will be 4.14 lakh questions and 384 question papers in 12 languages. The JEE Main 2021 registration for the February cycle is set to begin later this week.

Since the engineering entrance exam will be held once each month, candidates will be given the window of a week to apply for the exam in the subsequent month. The results of JEE Main 2021 will be announced in four to five days after the exams end.

However, at around 7 pm all the notifications and information brochures from the NTA website relating to the JEE Main 2021 had been pulled.

In the JEE Advanced 2020, 8754 out of 2.2 lakh candidates were from a vernacular medium. Hence the conducting body of JEE, the National Testing Agency (NTA), feels that holding the test in vernacular languages can help candidates improve their rankings.

On December 12, Pokhriyal had invited teachers for online interaction on December 17.

