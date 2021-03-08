JEE Main 2021: February result expected to be out today, here’s how to check scores

New Delhi: The results for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 February exam are expected to be declared on jeemain.nta.nic.in today.

Earlier, on Sunday night the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the final answer key of JEE Main 2021.

Over 22 lakh candidates had registered for the JEE Mains examination 2021, out of which 6.05 lakh students took it in the February session. The remaining candidates will be eligible to appear for the March, April and May sessions.

The candidates can check their scores on these two websites:

1. JEE Main 2021 official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. Alternate NTA JEE result site - ntaresults.nic.in

The NTA would also release score or percentile rank for the candidates. Here is how to check and download NTA scores:

1. After the JEE Main result is declared, candidates must visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the JEE Main Feb Result link

3. A login page will open

4. Key in your application number or roll number and date of birth to log in

5. Your JEE Main Result 2021 and NTA scores will be displayed on the screen

6. Download and take its printout

Only 6 candidates, on the basis of the performance, will be given 100 percentile rank.

Additionally, JEE Main Ranks would be announced once the sessions of March, April and May conducted. NTA will announce the cut off for JEE Advanced 2021 only after the final result of JEE Main 2021, which is expected in June.

