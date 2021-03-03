JEE Main 2021 March registration process begins, check details at jeemain.nta.nic.in

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited applications for the March session for JEE Main 2021 on Tuesday. The candidates who want to appear for the JEE Main 2021, slated on March 15, 16, 17, and 18, are advised to submit their application at the NTA's official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The registration process has already started on March 2 and will conclude on March 6 at 6 PM. The students can continue to pay the fee till 11:50 PM on March 6.

The candidates can also see the answer key and question paper for the February session of JEE Main 2021 as the National Testing Agency has released them on its official website.

A total of 6,61,776 candidates had registered to appear for the February attempt. As the NTA has doubled the number of attempts to help students, the JEE Main 2021 will be held four times a year. They can appear for as many attempts as they wish for and their rank will be calculated according to their best score.

Live TV

The candidates should follow the steps given below to apply for the JEE Main 2021 March session:

1. The candidates should visit the JEE Main 2021 March official website

2. They should click on the JEE Main 2021 March session registration and application

3. They are required to enter the required details in the JEE Main March application

4. Now, they should log in to complete the JEE Main 2021 online application

5. The candidates should submit the JEE Main 2021 application fee

6. Upload necessary documents and submit the application fee

7. The candidates can click on the final JEE Main application submission

The JEE Main 2021 March session examinations will be conducted on March 15, 16, 17, and 18, 2021, according to the schedule. The candidates must note that the March session of JEE Main 2021 and April (Session-3) will be conducted only for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) and the candidates who wish to appear again for Paper 2A (BArch) and 2B (B Planning) can apply during the May session (Session-4) Application process.

It may be noted that other sessions of JEE Main 2021 will take place in April and May. The candidates who have applied earlier for March/April/May sessions can modify their particulars (session, category, subject, etc.) from March 2 to 6.