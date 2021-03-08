हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
JEE Main 2021

JEE Main 2021: NTA declares results of February session on jeemain.nta.nic.in

Candidates can check the results on the official website of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2021: NTA declares results of February session on jeemain.nta.nic.in
Representational image

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results of JEE Main 2021 on Monday (March 8). The results have been announced for the candidates who took the exam in the February session.

Candidates can check the results on the official website of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The final answer key of JEE Main 2021 was released on Sunday (March 7). Earlier the NTA had released the provisional answer key and invited objections on the same.

The first phase of JEE Main 2021 exams were conducted from February 23 to 26.

Around 22 lakh candidates in total had registered and 6.05 lakh students took the JEE Main 2021 exam in the February session. The remaining candidates will be eligible to appear for the March, April and May sessions.

Along with the score, the NTA has also released percentile rank for the candidates.

Only 6 candidates (based on the performance) will be given 100 percentile rank. JEE Main Ranks would be announced once the sessions of March, April and May conducted.

NTA will announce the cut off for JEE Advanced 2021 only after the final result of JEE Main 2021, which is expected in June.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
JEE Main 2021JEE Main 2021 resultsNational Testing Agency
Next
Story

Punjab government increases pension for freedom fighters in budget 2021-22 

Must Watch

PT12M50S

Women's Day Special: These women are the power of new India