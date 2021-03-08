JEE Main 2021: NTA declares results of February session on jeemain.nta.nic.in

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results of JEE Main 2021 on Monday (March 8). The results have been announced for the candidates who took the exam in the February session.

Candidates can check the results on the official website of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The final answer key of JEE Main 2021 was released on Sunday (March 7). Earlier the NTA had released the provisional answer key and invited objections on the same.

The first phase of JEE Main 2021 exams were conducted from February 23 to 26.

Around 22 lakh candidates in total had registered and 6.05 lakh students took the JEE Main 2021 exam in the February session. The remaining candidates will be eligible to appear for the March, April and May sessions.

Along with the score, the NTA has also released percentile rank for the candidates.

Only 6 candidates (based on the performance) will be given 100 percentile rank. JEE Main Ranks would be announced once the sessions of March, April and May conducted.

NTA will announce the cut off for JEE Advanced 2021 only after the final result of JEE Main 2021, which is expected in June.

