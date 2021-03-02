JEE Main 2021: NTA releases answer key on jeemain.nta.nic.in, window to raise objection closes on March 3

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key of the first phase of the JEE Main 2021 exams conducted in February.

The answer key is available for download on the official website of NTA on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Students who took the exams can match their responses with the answer key and raise objections. The window to raise objections will be open till March 3.

Students will be required to pay Rs 200 per question to challenge the answer key.

JEE Main 2021: How to download answer key

Step 1: Go to the official website on jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the "Answer Key challenge link"

Step 3: Enter the application number and password and click on submit

Step 4: JEE Main 2021 answer key will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Click the link to download the answer key

Step 6: Match the answer key with your responses and raise objections if required

The final answer key will be released after the challenges are considered.

The first phase of JEE main examination was held between February 23-26. The results are expected to be announced by March 7. The second phase of the exam will be held in March.