JEE Main 2021: NTA releases final answer key on jeemain.nta.nic.in, results to be out soon

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of JEE Main 2021 on Sunday (March 7). Candidates can check the same on the official website of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The results are expected to be out soon for the exams conducted in the first of four sessions held from February 23 to 26.

Earlier the NTA had released the provisional answer key and invited objections on the same.

Around 22 lakh candidates in total had registered and 6.05 lakh students took the JEE Main 2021 exam in the February session. The remaining candidates will be eligible to appear for the March, April and May sessions.

Along with the score, the NTA has also released percentile rank for the candidates.

Only 6 candidates (based on the performance) will be given 100 percentile rank. JEE Main Ranks would be announced once the sessions of March, April and May conducted.

NTA will announce the cut off for JEE Advanced 2021 only after the final result of JEE Main 2021, which is expected in June.

