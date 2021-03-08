हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
JEE Main 2021

JEE Main 2021: NTA to declare results soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in, here's how to download scorecard

The results will be available on the official website of NTA on jeemain.nta.nic.in.  

JEE Main 2021: NTA to declare results soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in, here&#039;s how to download scorecard
Representational image

New Delhi: The JEE Main 2021 Results are likely to be announced soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the results for the exams conducted in the February session.

Once declared, the results will be available on the official website of NTA on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NTA released the final answer key of the JEE Main 2021 on Sunday night. The results are expected to follow soon after that.

The exams were conducted from February 23 to 26. This year students will be allowed to appear for the exam multiple times. The best score obtained by them will be considered for admission.

Steps to check JEE Main 2021 Results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA on jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link available on the home page, once it is enabled

Step 3: Input the login credentials

Step 4: Click on the JEE Main 2021 results link

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a print out for future use

Over 22 lakh candidates had registered for the JEE Mains examination 2021, out of which 6.05 lakh students took it in the February session. The remaining candidates will be eligible to appear for the March, April and May sessions.

