JEE Main 2021: Online app to provide free test series for aspirants

With the announcement of the dates of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2021, Class 12 students across India have started their preparations to make it in the elite list for admissions into various technical institutes. Many JEE aspirants take specialized courses and test series to crack the examination.

This time, however, the pattern of the JEE 2021 has been modified and the students would be required to prepare accordingly.

In a bid to help the JEE aspirants prepare for the entrance examination, Melvano, an Artificial Intelligence-based learning app, has started a free online All India Test Series (AITS). Students preparing to take the JEE Main and Advanced can take the exams for free until May.

The app, which has been developed by IIT-Madras alumnus, offers foundation courses, crash courses, test series, and personal mentoring.

"Students and Parents now understand the benefit of online learning over traditional coaching that lacks personalization. Melvano believes each student is unique and our coursework is driven by AI adapting for each student,” Taran Singh, Founder and CEO of Melvano told Zee News.

JEE Main 2021 question paper will contain 30 questions each from three sections - Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Students will be required to attempt 25 questions from each section.

The first phase of the JEE Main 2021 exams will be conducted between February 23 and 26. The admit cards for the same are expected to be released on February 14 on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Live TV