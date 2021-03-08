JEE Main 2021 results announced on jeemain.nta.nic.in, here's how to check score

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results of JEE Main 2021 on Monday (March 8). Candidates who took the exam can now check their results on the official website of NTA on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The results have been announced for the February session. The exams were conducted from February 23 to 26.

Students who do not get satisfactory score will be able to make three more attempts in March, April and May sessions.

Candidates will be able to check their score on the portal but their ranks will not be made available yet. The final ranks will be declared only after the completion of all the sessions.

Here is the direct link to check JEE Main 2021 results.

How to check JEE Main 2021 score:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA on jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on one of the two links available which read: "JEE (Main) February 2021 Session paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.)"

Step 3: Enter the Application Number, Date of Birth and Security Pin

Step 4: Click on the Submit button

Step 5: Step 4: Click on the JEE Main 2021 results link

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a print out for future use

Over 22 lakh candidates had registered for the JEE Mains examination 2021, out of which 6.05 lakh students took it in the February session. The remaining candidates will be eligible to appear for the March, April and May sessions.