JEE Main 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an important advisory and instructions for the candidates for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2022 Session 1 (June 2022). The JEE Main 2022 exam would begin on Thursday and the admit cards for the same were released on the NTA website at nta.ac.in on Tuesday. NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2022 session 1 from June 23 to 29. The tests will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The admit card and exam city intimation slip has already been issued. “The candidates are advised to carefully read the Subject-Specific Instructions (Annexure1) and General Instructions (Annexure – 2) mentioned in the Question paper and abide by the same Candidate should also go through all Instructions given in the Admit Card and the Information Bulletin,” the instructions said.

JEE Main 2022 Advisory: Candidates can view it here

JEE Main Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download your session 1 admit card

- Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

- On the homepage, click on the link for JEE Main Session 1 Admit Card

- A new window would open, enter your JEE Main 2022 registration number and password to login

- Your JEE Main 2022 Admit Card will be displayed

- Download and take a printout for the future

The JEE Main comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

Meanwhile, the registration process for Session 2 is underway. Candidates can apply online till June 30 upto 9.00 PM. The JEE Main 2022 session 2 will be held from July 21 to 30 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.