JEE Main 2022

JEE Main 2022 rescheduled, NTA announces new exam dates at jeemain.nta.nic.in, check details here

The National Testing Agency said that it had received requests from the candidates seeking the change of dates on account of the clashing of their Board Exam dates with the JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1.

JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday (March 14, 2022) announced to reschedule the date for JEE Main 2022. The Agency said that it had received requests from the candidates seeking the change of dates on account of the clashing of their Board Exam dates with the JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1. 

"In view of the persistent demand from the student community and in their support, National Testing Agency has decided to reschedule the dates of JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1," it said in a statement.

JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 revised schedule:

The NTA said that the JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 will now be held on April 21, 24, 25, 29 and May 1, 4.

JEE (Main) – 2022

Earlier, the NTA had announced to conduct JEE Main 2022 first session on April 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, while the JEE Main Session 2 on May 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29. 

Meanwhile, registration for the JEE (Main) – 2021 Session – 1 for the Academic Year 2022-23, is in progress and the Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates. 

