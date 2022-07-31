JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the official JEE Main 2022 answer key soon at the JEE Main official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. According to certain media reports JEE Main admit card will likely release on 1 August 2022. Students will need their application number and date of birth to download the answer key of JEE Main 2022. Moreover, the expected JEE Main result date 2022 session 2 is August 6. According to the JEE Main exam dates, the second session of JEE Main 2022 has been conducted from July 25 to 30.

The JEE Main paper analysis 2022 consists of the overall difficulty level of JEE Mains July 2022 exam along with subject-wise toughness level.

JEE Main 2022 answer key: Here is how to download the answer key

- NTA will release the answer key of JEE Main 2022 soon at the official website. Candidates can refer to the steps given below to download the answer key.

- Visit the NTA JEE Main 2022 official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

- Click on the direct link to download answer key.

- Enter the required login credentials.

- JEE Mains answer key with response sheet will appear on the screen.

- Check all details and download the answer key for future reference.

NTA has concluded the JEE Main 2022 session 2 exam today, July 30. NTA JEE Mains 2022 exam session 2 was conducted from July 25 to 30 for 6,29,778 candidates at different centres located in approximately 500 Cities throughout the country including 17 cities outside India. The total duration of the NTA JEE exam 2022 was 3 hours.