JEE Main 2023 BIG UPDATE: Eligibility relaxation demand sent to concerned department- Union Education Minister Pradhan to MP Karti

MP Karti made a zero hour intervention in the winter session of the Parliament urging Pradhan to direct the NTA to relax the eligibility criteria for all JEE Main 2023 aspirants and allow all students to sit for the engineering entrance exam.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 03:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau

JEE Main 2023: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stated that the matter has been forwarded to the relevant department in response to Member of Parliament (MP) Karti P Chidambaram's letter requesting a one-time exemption for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main candidates affected by technical glitches in the 2022 exam and ineligible to appear in JEE Main 2023.

“Thank you for your letter dated 2nd December, 2022 & 15th December 2022, regarding one-time exemption to relax the eligibility criteria for all students appearing for the appeared for the JEE Main and Advanced exams in 2023. The matter has been sent to the concern department for necessary action,” Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in a letter said.

On December 9, the MP made a zero hour intervention in the winter session of the Parliament urging Pradhan to direct the National Testing Agency (NTA) to relax the eligibility criteria for all JEE Main 2023 aspirants and allow all students to sit for the engineering entrance exam.

Before the intervention, Chidambaram also wrote a letter to the union education minister in which he claimed that both JEE Main 2022 sessions, which were held in June and July of 2022, were plagued by numerous technical problems, including computer systems that repeatedly crashed, screens that froze for a long time, questions that took too long to load, incomplete questions, etc. As a result, the scores and percentiles of numerous candidates significantly dropped.

