JEE Main 2023: Bombay High Court to Hear PIL on 75% Eligibility Criteria Today

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) contesting the JEE Main 2023 qualifying criteria will be heard by the High Court today. Several engineering hopefuls have requested that the percentile eligibility for this year's JEE Main 2023 entrance exam be reduced from 75% to 50%. They also want the top 20% of the eligibility requirements abolished.

JEE Main 2023: Here's how to fill the application form

Visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in

Register by filling in the email address and mobile phone number.

Filling in the online application will generate an “application number”. Make a note of that.

Using the system-generated registration or application number, complete the JEE Main 2023 application form.

Upload scanned documents including photographs and signature. Pay the application fee online. Submit the JEE Main application form. Download, save, and print the confirmation page.

As per the JEE Main 2023 information bulletin, admission to B.E. / B.Tech / B.Arch / B.Planning courses in NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs participating through Central Seat Allocation Board will be based on All India Rank subject to the condition that the candidate should have secured at least 75% marks in the Class 12 examination conducted by the respective Boards.

For SC/ST candidates the qualifying marks would be 65% in Class 12/qualifying examination. The candidate is also required to pass in each of the subjects of Class 12 qualifying examination.