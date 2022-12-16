topStoriesenglish
JEE Main 2023 Dates OUT: #PostponeJEEMain2023 trends on Twitter, students demand to postpone Mains session 1- Details here

JEE Mains aspirants are demanding NTA to delay the session 1 exam or push the dates ahead. #PostponeJEEMain2023 is trending on Twitter. The first session of JEE Main 2023 is scheduled to be conducted between January 24 to 31,

Written By  Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 06:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau

JEE Main 2023: National Testing Agency has released the JEE Main 2023 dates. As per the website,  JEE Main 2023 Session 1 for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) will be held on 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31 January 2023. Whereas the exam dates has not gone down well with the candidates as they did not expected NTA to announce exam dates prior to a month and they expected session 1 to take place in the month of April. Also the students are upset because they claim that the gap between the JEE Main exam and Board exam practicals is very less, making it difficult for them to give their best as both are crucial exams. CBSE Board Exam date 2023 for practical exams is already announced and the practicals of Classes 10th and 12th would commence from January 1. Now engineering aspirants are demanding NTA to delay the session 1 exam or push the dates ahead. #PostponeJEEMain2023 is trending on Twitter for the same reason.

JEE Mains 2023: Twitter reactions

 

The first session of JEE Main 2023 is scheduled to be conducted between January 24 to 31, while the second session will be held from April 6-12. Students want the first session to be shifted to April-May. NTA has released the academic calendar for all the exams, NEET UG 2023 will be held on May 7 and CUET 2023 will be held from May 21 to 31, 2023, and from June 1 to June 7, 2023.

