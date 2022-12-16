JEE Main 2023 Dates OUT: #PostponeJEEMain2023 trends on Twitter, students demand to postpone Mains session 1- Details here

JEE Main 2023: National Testing Agency has released the JEE Main 2023 dates. As per the website, JEE Main 2023 Session 1 for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) will be held on 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31 January 2023. Whereas the exam dates has not gone down well with the candidates as they did not expected NTA to announce exam dates prior to a month and they expected session 1 to take place in the month of April. Also the students are upset because they claim that the gap between the JEE Main exam and Board exam practicals is very less, making it difficult for them to give their best as both are crucial exams. CBSE Board Exam date 2023 for practical exams is already announced and the practicals of Classes 10th and 12th would commence from January 1. Now engineering aspirants are demanding NTA to delay the session 1 exam or push the dates ahead. #PostponeJEEMain2023 is trending on Twitter for the same reason.

JEE Mains 2023: Twitter reactions

#PostponeJEE2023

Dear #DG_nta please postpone #JEEMain2023 Jan session as it is creating Chaos

Also what about top 20%ile criteria

Remove 75% criteria for 2022 as many of them had left NIT seat & now they can't give XII re exam@dpradhanbjp @narendramodi

Retweet and share — Anonymousnodata (@AnonymousNoData) December 16, 2022

@DG_NTA please do something see the numbers of students protesting the result you have taken approx 1.1 lakh students are protest against jee mains in January please do something for our future #JEEMain2023inApril#jeemains2023inapril #JEEMain2023 — Tanishq (@Iamtanishq16) December 16, 2022

@DG_NTA can't be playing with students future, this is happening every year how irresponsible of nta have some sympathy on students how can they write all these exams in one month education is becoming more of a burden now a days #westandtogether postpone #JEEMain2023#JEEMains — umar sadat (@UmarSadat23) December 16, 2022

Postpone Jee mains 2023 dates. I am dying right now because of stress. Do you want students especially droppers to commit suicide.

Students are facing huge mental stress. We couldn't get enough time to prepare, as the session was delayed.#jeemainsinapril #JEEMain2023 @DG_NTA — Rohit Patil (@RohitP1725) December 16, 2022

The first session of JEE Main 2023 is scheduled to be conducted between January 24 to 31, while the second session will be held from April 6-12. Students want the first session to be shifted to April-May. NTA has released the academic calendar for all the exams, NEET UG 2023 will be held on May 7 and CUET 2023 will be held from May 21 to 31, 2023, and from June 1 to June 7, 2023.