JEE Main 2023: Exam date to be OUT SOON, application form in November at jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check exam pattern and more here

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the JEE Mains 2023 dates soon. JEE Main 2023 exam pattern for the Btech paper will be conducted for multiple-choice questions and numerical questions. JEE Main 2023 is a national-level engineering entrance exam that is expected to be conducted twice a year. The JEE Main 2023 exam will be held in two phases - mid-January and April. Candidates who are appearing for the JEE Main 2023 exam have to fulfill the eligibility to submit the JEE Main 2023 application form. The JEE Main 2023 registration is expected to begin soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in. However, it is also important to qualify for the JEE Main exam 2023 for admission to engineering colleges.

The pre-pandemic academic cycle is anticipated to continue this year after having four JEE Main tries in 2021 and changed exam dates the following year.

JEE Main 2023: Exam Pattern

The JEE Main exam pattern has been constant so far in this. There will be two sessions for JEE Main. Multiple-choice questions (MCQs) will make up Section A, whereas questions in Section B must be answered with a number value. Section A is required, and it gives four marks for each accurate response while deducting one for each wrong response. Candidates must attempt any five of the 10 questions in section B. There won't be any failing grades for section B.

JEE Main 2023: Number of applicants

Nearly 9.5 lakh individuals have applied for JEE Main each session, and many of them have reapplied in an effort to improve their scores. The number of applicants is predicted to be around the same this year. 10,26,799 applicants registered for the JEE Main 2022 exam in total in 2022, including both June and July attempts. Up to 9,05,590 of these pupils showed up for the test. A total of 24 individuals passed the engineering entrance exam with a score of 100 percent, placing them in the top spot. 31 NITs, 25 IIITs, and 28 GFTIs will accept JEE Main 2022 marks, and the second paper directs applicants toward BArch/BPlan admissions. The top 2.5 lakh students who pass JEE Main are permitted to take the IIT entrance exam, Advanced.