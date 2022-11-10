JEE Main 2023: Exam date to be OUT SOON at jeemain.nta.nic.in- Steps to register here

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 date soon. This year, the JEE Mains 2023 is anticipated to be offered twice, in January and April. On jeemain.nta.nic.in in 2023, information on the first attempt exam date for JEE Main will be made available. On the NTA website, nta.ac.in, candidates can also check the JEE Main 2023 exam date and other information. Registration for JEE Main 2023 is also anticipated to open soon. The JEE Main registration process must be completed via the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, in 2023. Registration, thorough form completion, document submission, and payment of the IIT JEE application fee are all required steps in the JEE Main 2023 application process.

JEE Main 2023: Here’s how to register

Visit the JEE Main official website -jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023

Click on the link “JEE Main registration 2023”

Enter the required details in the fields to complete the registration.

After completing registration, the login credentials will be sent to the registered Email ID and mobile number.

Next, login using credentials.

Enter the application number and password to complete the application form.

Enter personal and academic details as required.

Upload the required documents as per the specifications.

Pay the JEE Main 2023 application fee in online mode.

Preview and submit the JEE Mains application form 2023 and download the form for future use.

Additionally, the authorities will shortly release additional information on the JEE Main 2023 exam date and first attempt. Candidates who pass the JEE Mains 2023 exam will be able to enrol in undergraduate engineering and technology programmes at a number of institutions, including the National Institutes of Technologies (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and various other government and private institutions.