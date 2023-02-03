JEE Main 2023: Jan Session 1 Records All Time High Attendance at 95.8%, Mains Answer Key OUT- Check Details Here

JEE 2023: According to the officials, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 exam saw its highest-ever attendance of 95% in the January session, which was conducted from January 24, 2023, to February 1, 2023. The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exams will be held in April, according to the official timetable. According to the most recent information, the National Testing Agency (NTA) administered the JEE Main 2023 Session tests across 574 testing locations nationwide. However, whilst around 46,000 candidates registered for Paper 2, which is required for admission to B.Arch and B.Planning programmes, over 8.6 lakh students enrolled for JEE Main 2023 Paper 1 for B.E./B.Tech programmes.

JEE Main 2023: All Time Highest Attendance

The first session of JEE Main 2023 had the highest attendance ever. Reports state that 8,23,850 of the 8,60,058 applicants who applied to take the JEE Main 2023 Paper 1 exam in order to be considered for admission to various B.E. and B.Tech programmes showed up for the CBT exam. In contrast, the JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 exam, which was taken on January 28 and had a 75.8% attendance rate, was administered across 6 days beginning on January 24, 2023, according to NTA officials, who stated this on Thursday. According to the officials, women made up 30.7% of the 9,06,523 applicants who registered, and among the female students, 11.4% were from the EWS group, 37% were from the SC category, 9.1% were from the ST category, and 3.4% were from the OBC category.

JEE Main 2023: Answer Key

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2023) session 1 answer key on February 2. Aspirants can access the official JEE Main 2023 answer key and response sheet at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates must login with their application number and password to access and get the JEE Main Paper-1 answer key from the website. Aspirants may also contest the JEE Main answer key.

JEE Mains 2023 recorded responses, question paper, and answer key are also available at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates may file a challenge until February 4.