JEE Main 2023: #JEEAfterBoards trends on Twitter; students demand first mains session after CBSE Boards 2023

JEE Main 2023: National Testing Agency has released the JEE Main 2023 dates. As per the website, JEE Main 2023 Session 1 for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) will be held on 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31 January 2023. Whereas the exam dates has not gone down well with the candidates as they did not expected NTA to announce exam dates prior to a month and they expected session 1 to take place in the month of April. Also the students are upset because they claim that the gap between the JEE Main exam and Board exam practicals is very less, making it difficult for them to give their best as both are crucial exams, students across the country have taken to Twitter to postpone JEE Main 2023 January session exam to April 2023 which makes 'JEEAfterBoards' trending on Twitter.

Stating that there is less time to prepare for the engineering entrance exam and the current dates are clashing with that of CBSE Board Exams 2023, students have also filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking postponement of the January session. The plea also challenged the 75% criterion to be eligible for JEE Main 2023.

JEE Main 2023: Twitter Reactions

#JEEAfterBoards @ThePradeepRawat sir plz kuch kijiye..un parents ka kya jinhone apni jameen bechke bacche ki drop year ki fee di lekin hum 2 year ka syllabus 2 month mein kaise kre.parents ki ummed or hamara future or saal sb barbaad ho jayega..we want justice.we want fair chance — shreyash yt (@shreyashyt4) January 2, 2023

How NTA is so careless in announcing the dates of one of the main exam in the country before 40 days for the sake of bringing back to normal .....And telling to attempt for experience....plz try to understand our situation #JEEAfterBoards — Fan Msdcr7 (@FMsdcr7) January 2, 2023

Students are not unnecessary making demands citing ire rea causes are made by students we are the 'end-sufferers' due to mismanagement of NTA

POSTPONE JEE Main 2023 Jan Attempt to April. #JEEAfterBoards @ZeeNews December 30, 2022