JEE Main 2023: NTA JEE registration begins TODAY at jeemain.nta.nic.in- Direct link to apply here

JEE Main 2023: Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2023 application form is released for the January session. The National Testing Agency, NTA, has made the JEE Mains 2023 application link available on its official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Mains 2023 will be held in two sessions, one in January and one in April. Candidates who desire to take the JEE Main 2023 can fill out the form and enrol. JEE Main 2023 online applications are due by January 12, 2023 at 11:50 a.m. As per the website, " JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1 for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) will be held on 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31 January 2023 followed by Session 2 on 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11 and 12 April 2023.

This is being done to ensure that the JEE (Main) – 2023 does not interfere with the Board examinations, which may be held at different times across the States/UTs. Paper 2A and Paper 2B (B. Arch and B. Planning) will also be held twice a year (January and April 2023).

JEE Main Registration 2023: Documents required

Scanned images of photograph and signature.

Category certificates (If belonging to reserved category).

Debit card/Internet banking details for payment of JEE Main registration fee 2023.

Photo Identity proof such as Aadhaar, Bank passbook, Ration card copy etc.

JEE Main 2023: Steps to apply here

Go to the official website-jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the "JEE(Main) 2023 Session 1 Application" link

A new login/registration page would open

Register yourself and log in using the application number and password

Fill in the JEE Mains 2023 application form

Submit the asked details and upload the necessary documents

Pay the application fee and submit the JEE Mains 2023 application form

Take a printout for future references

JEE Mains consists of two papers. Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) is used to get admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech). Paper 2 is for entrance to the B. Arch and B. Planning courses. Each Subject will have two portions for Paper 1 and Part I of Paper 2. Section A will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs), and Section B will consist of questions with numerical answers. Section B requires applicants to attempt any 05 (five) questions out of a possible 10. Both Section A and Section B will receive negative marking.