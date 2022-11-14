JEE Main 2023: NTA to begin registration soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check list of documents required, tentative schedule here

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency will start the application process for the engineering entrance exam - JEE Main 2023 in November. According to the media reports, the JEE Main 2023 registration-cum-application forms will be available by 20 November at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The tests will be administered in two sessions this year, just like last year. Sessions 1 and 2 of JEE Main 2023 will take place in January and April, respectively. As per the guidelines, the applicants' highest marks from either of the two sessions will be taken into account when calculating ranks. Students have the option of attending one of each session. By March, the application materials for the second session will be available. The pre-pandemic academic cycle is anticipated to continue this year after having four JEE Main tries in 2021 and changed exam dates the following year.

JEE Main Registration 2023: Documents required

Scanned images of photograph and signature.

Category certificates (If belonging to reserved category).

Debit card/Internet banking details for payment of JEE Main registration fee 2023.

Photo Identity proof such as Aadhaar, Bank passbook, Ration card copy etc.

JEE Main 2023: Tentative Schedule

JEE Main 2023 Registrations- 20 Nov

JEE Main 2023 Exam Session 1 - January 2023

JEE Main 2023 Exam Session 2 - April 2023

JEE MAIN 2023 Registration: Steps to apply here

Visit the JEE Main official website -jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Register yourself by providing the required login credentials.

After completing registration, the login credentials will be sent to the registered Email ID and mobile number.

Next, log in using the system-generated id and password.

Enter the required details to fill up the application form. Enter your personal and academic details as required.

Upload the scanned documents. Pay the JEE Main 2023 application fee in online mode.

Submit the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

JEE Main 2023: Number of applicants

Nearly 9.5 lakh individuals have applied for JEE Main each session, and many of them have reapplied in an effort to improve their scores. The number of applicants is predicted to be around the same this year. 10,26,799 applicants registered for the JEE Main 2022 exam in total in 2022, including both June and July attempts. Up to 9,05,590 of these pupils showed up for the test. A total of 24 individuals passed the engineering entrance exam with a score of 100 percent, placing them in the top spot. 31 NITs, 25 IIITs, and 28 GFTIs will accept JEE Main 2022 marks, and the second paper directs applicants toward BArch/BPlan admissions. The top 2.5 lakh students who pass JEE Main are permitted to take the IIT entrance exam, Advanced.