JEE Main 2023: Paper 2 Result to be OUT on THIS DATE At Jeemain.Nta.Nic.In; April Session Registration Closing Soon

JEE Mains Session 1 Paper 2 result to be declared soon, scroll down to check date and steps to download result.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 05:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau

National Testing Agency, NTA will declare the JEE Main 2023 Result for Paper 2 soon. Candidates who appeared for the B.Arch and B.Planning papers in JEE Main Session 1 can expect their results soon on the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. According to reports paper 2 result will be released on 25 Feb. The candidates can check and download their JEE Main session 1 paper 2 result 2023 by log-in in with their application number, date of birth, and security pin. NTA has already released the scorecard for JEE Main session 1 BE, Btech (paper 1).

JEE Main 2023: Steps to Check Results

Visit the official website of NTA JEE Main: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On their homepage, search for the link which reads- Results for JEE MAIN (2023): Paper 2 - BArch/ BPlan.

Now click on the result link.

A new login page will show up on your screen

Fill in your application number and date of birth

The JEE Main paper 2 session 1 result will show on your screen

Download and keep a copy saved for your future references

The results for JEE Main paper 2 session 1 will be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). For the first session, the JEE Main BArch and BPlanning result 2023 is anticipated by more than 46,000 candidates. The direct link will be made available here once the results are out.

On the other hand Bombay high court is currently hearing the PIL challenging the JEE Main 2023 eligibility criteria. However, the court won't take up the matter today, informed the petitioner Anubha Srivastava Sahai. For the unversed, the JEE Main aspirants had challenged the current eligibility criteria of JEE Main which states candidates should have secured 75 percent marks or be in the top 20 percentile in the board exams. The matter was listed at number 31 before the Bombay HC.

JEE Main Session 2 Registration Process

The registration process for JEE Main 2023 Session 2 has already commenced. As per the official notification, the last date to apply for the JEE Main Exam is March 12, 2023. As per reports and past trends, the JEE Main Result is expected to be released before March 12, 2023. 

