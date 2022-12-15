JEE Main 2023: Registration begins TODAY at jeemain.nta.nic.in- Steps to register, last date here

JEE Main 2023: National Testing Agency has released the JEE Main 2023 dates on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.The registration for JEE 2023 Main will begin soon on the official website. JEE Main 2023 Exam would begin in the month of and will be conducted till 2023. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2023) registration process today. The JEE Main 2023 application form is available at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to fill the JEE Main 2023 registration form is January 12, 2023.

JEE Main Registration 2023: Steps to apply for JEE Main

Students who are interested in appearing for engineering entrance exam can follow the steps given below to submit JEE Main 2023 application form.

Visit NTA JEE Main 2023 official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the JEE Main 2023 online application link to apply.

Enter basic details to complete the JEE registration process and to generate application number and password.

Next, login using the credentials and complete filling the JEE Main registration 2023 form.

Now, upload the documents as per specifications.

Finally, make the payment of the application fee and submit.

As per the website, " JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1 for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) will be held on 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31 January 2023 followed by Session 2 on 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11 and 12 April 2023. This is being done to ensure that the JEE (Main) – 2023 does not interfere with the Board examinations, which may be held at different times across the States/UTs. Paper 2A and Paper 2B (B. Arch and B. Planning) will also be held twice a year (January and April 2023).

JEE Main 2023: Number of applicants

Nearly 9.5 lakh individuals have applied for JEE Main each session, and many of them have reapplied in an effort to improve their scores. The number of applicants is predicted to be around the same this year. 10,26,799 applicants registered for the JEE Main 2022 exam in total in 2022, including both June and July attempts. Up to 9,05,590 of these pupils showed up for the test. A total of 24 individuals passed the engineering entrance exam with a score of 100 percent, placing them in the top spot. 31 NITs, 25 IIITs, and 28 GFTIs will accept JEE Main 2022 marks, and the second paper directs applicants toward BArch/BPlan admissions. The top 2.5 lakh students who pass JEE Main are permitted to take the IIT entrance exam, Advanced.