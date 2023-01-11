JEE Main 2023 registration ends tomorrow at jeemain.nta.nic.in- Steps to fill application form here

JEE Mains 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration for JEE Main 2023 tomorrow. Candidates who have not yet applied for the JEE Main 2023 application form must do so by the deadline of January 12. Candidates can register for the JEE Mains 2023 exam online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Those who complete the application form will be eligible to take the JEE Main 2023 exam. The NTA JEE Main 2023 registration process consists of registering, completing the application form, uploading relevant papers, and paying the JEE Main 2023 application cost.

JEE Mains 2023: Exam dates

JEE Main 2023 application form release date December 15, 2022 Last date to fill JEE Main application form 2023 January 12, 2023 JEE Main 2023 Exam Date January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31, 2023



JEE Mains 2023: Steps to fill application form

Visit the official website of JEE Main 2023- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Enter details like name, mobile number and email address and complete for JEE Main registration.

After that login using credentials and fill in the details of the JEE Main 2023 application form.

Upload scanned photograph, signature, and other required documents in prescribed format.

Make the payment of JEE application fees in online mode.

Preview/ Submit the application form of JEE Main 2023.

Download and save the application form for future reference.

The JEE Mains 2023 exam dates have already been announced by the authorities. The JEE Main session 1 2023 will be held on the following dates: January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31. The JEE Mains 2023 admit card will be released in the third week of January by the authorities.