topStoriesenglish2570547
NewsIndia
JEE MAIN 2023

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration Begins TODAY at jeemain.nta.nic- Steps to Apply Here

JEE Main 2023: Candidates interested in applying for the JEE Main April Session should visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 11:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration Begins TODAY at jeemain.nta.nic- Steps to Apply Here

JEE Main 2023: Candidates interested in applying for the JEE Main April Session should visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. According to the NTA's official information bulletin, Session 2 registrations will commence tomorrow, February 7, 2023. The deadline for applications is March 7, 2023. Candidates would have until 9 p.m. on the deadline to submit their JEE Main 2023 applications. According to the NTA's official calendar, the Session 2 exam for JEE Main 2023 would be held from April 6 to 12, 2023. Candidates who desire to take the JEE Main entrance exam as well as those who have previously taken the January Session can apply.

NTA is currently slated to release the JEE Main Result 2023 for Session 1. The final answer keys for JEE Main applicants have now been made available on the official website. The outcome of the January session is expected soon.

JEE Main Session 2 Registration: Steps to apply here

  • Visit the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link provided for JEE Main Session 2 Registration
  • Enter your credentials and register yourself. Candidates who appeared for Session 1 can login using their existing details
  • Fill in the form and upload all documents asked for
  • Pay the application fees, if any, and submit the form
  • Download and take a printout for future references.

JEE Main 2023: Important Dates

Registrations begin

February 7, 2023
Last date to apply March 7, 2023 by 9 PM
Exam city slip Third week of March
Admit card Last week of March
Exam dates April 6 to 12, 2023
Release of Answer keys To be announced
JEE Main Result To be announced

 

The Session 2 exam for JEE Main 2023 will be scheduled from April 6 to 12, 2023, according to the NTA's official calender. Candidates who wish to sit the JEE Main entrance test, as well as those who have previously taken the January Session, are eligible to apply.

Live Tv

JEE Main 2023jee main 2023 session 2jee main session 2jee main session 2 registrationjee main session 2 registration datesession 2 jee registration last date

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Earthquake in Turkey...it is necessary to be afraid
DNA Video
DNA: When freedom fighter Motilal Nehru died in 1931
DNA Video
DNA: India's big step towards indigenous power
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: February 04, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?