JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration Begins TODAY at jeemain.nta.nic- Steps to Apply Here

JEE Main 2023: Candidates interested in applying for the JEE Main April Session should visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. According to the NTA's official information bulletin, Session 2 registrations will commence tomorrow, February 7, 2023. The deadline for applications is March 7, 2023. Candidates would have until 9 p.m. on the deadline to submit their JEE Main 2023 applications. According to the NTA's official calendar, the Session 2 exam for JEE Main 2023 would be held from April 6 to 12, 2023. Candidates who desire to take the JEE Main entrance exam as well as those who have previously taken the January Session can apply.

NTA is currently slated to release the JEE Main Result 2023 for Session 1. The final answer keys for JEE Main applicants have now been made available on the official website. The outcome of the January session is expected soon.

JEE Main Session 2 Registration: Steps to apply here

Visit the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link provided for JEE Main Session 2 Registration

Enter your credentials and register yourself. Candidates who appeared for Session 1 can login using their existing details

Fill in the form and upload all documents asked for

Pay the application fees, if any, and submit the form

Download and take a printout for future references.

JEE Main 2023: Important Dates

Registrations begin February 7, 2023 Last date to apply March 7, 2023 by 9 PM Exam city slip Third week of March Admit card Last week of March Exam dates April 6 to 12, 2023 Release of Answer keys To be announced JEE Main Result To be announced

The Session 2 exam for JEE Main 2023 will be scheduled from April 6 to 12, 2023, according to the NTA's official calender. Candidates who wish to sit the JEE Main entrance test, as well as those who have previously taken the January Session, are eligible to apply.