JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration to Begin Tomorrow at jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check Schedule and Other Details Here

JEE Main 2023: NTA will start taking JEE Main 2023 Session 2 registrations tomorrow, February 7, 2023. Candidates interested in applying for the JEE Main April Session should visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 03:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau

JEE Main 2023: National Testing Agency, NTA would begin with the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registrations from tomorrow, February 7, 2023 onwards. Candidates interested in applying for the JEE Main April Session should visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. According to the NTA's official information bulletin, Session 2 registrations will commence tomorrow, February 7, 2023. The deadline for applications is March 7, 2023. Candidates would have until 9 p.m. on the deadline to submit their JEE Main 2023 applications. According to the NTA's official calendar, the Session 2 exam for JEE Main 2023 would be held from April 6 to 12, 2023. Candidates who desire to take the JEE Main entrance exam as well as those who have previously taken the January Session can apply.

NTA is currently slated to release the JEE Main Result 2023 for Session 1. The final answer keys for JEE Main applicants have now been made available on the official website. The outcome of the January session is expected soon.

JEE Main 2023: Here's how to register

  • Go to the JEE Main portal at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Enter some basic information to finish off the registration.
  • You will receive the login details to the email address and phone number provided at registration.
  • Enter the application number and password to finish filling out the application form.
  • Enter personal and academic data as requested.
  • Ensure that the requirements upload the necessary papers.
  • Pay the application fee for JEE Main using the online method.
  • Preview the JEE Mains application form before submitting it, and save a copy of the application with your answers for later use.

JEE Main 2023: Important Dates

Registrations begin

 February 7, 2023
Last date to apply March 7, 2023 by 9 PM
Exam city slip Third week of March
Admit card Last week of March
Exam dates April 6 to 12, 2023
Release of Answer keys To be announced
JEE Main Result To be announced

 

