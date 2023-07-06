JEE Main 2024 Registration to Start in December 2023, Know Application Dates &Process

NTA will start filling JEE Main 2024 application forms from the month of December 2023. Complete notification will be made available by NTA soon. Aspiring candidates starting their preparation can check here preparation tips, dates & other details.

As the counselling process of JEE Main 2023 is about to end soon, the aspiring candidates interested to appear in the JEE Main 2024 session have become active. Students are searching for the complete details of JEE Main 2024 Registration process & dates. Moreover, to be aware about the preparation, candidates want to know the best study materials and books online.

JEE Main 2024 Application Form

cre Trending Stories

The registration process for JEE Main 2024 will begin through online mode. The confirmed JEE Main 2024 registration date will be announced soon after the release of exam notification. For the first January session exam, the exam will be conducted in the month of January 2024.

As the renowned engineering exam is held in two sessions, the registration for Phase 2 (April session) will begin from March 2024. Students can appear for any one or both the sessions as per their choice, but they must note that only the best one of the two scores will be considered further for counselling/ admission.

JEE Main 2024 Preparation & Study Material

Being one of the prestigious engineering exams, the competition level is quite high in JEE Main 2024. Students must be careful in their preparation and must adopt effective preparation methods to crack their exam. Students can check below various preparation techniques which are recommended by the successful candidates:

‘An early bird catches the worm’, this quote here explains the importance of starting the exam preparation as early as possible. Make a study strategy/ routine and stick to it in a disciplined manner.

Collect the recommended books online/ offline. Go through the various study materials which are highly rated by the experienced students.

Carefully go through every detail of JEE Main 2024 including its exam pattern, syllabus, and eligibility.

Solving of previous year question papers and sample papers is highly recommended as it helps the students to become aware of the exam. Try to solve atleast one past paper a day.

It is important to include gaps between your routines. You can do your hobby in between your gaps to make your mind fresh during studies.

NTA releases the mock test series online on the website. Attempt the mock tests as it will help you to know about CBT paper and the time limit in solving the questions.

JEE Main 2024 is a national level engineering entrance exam which is conducted by NTA twice a year. On qualifying this test, successful candidates can take admission in various renowned Engineering institutions like IIITs, NITs, CFTIs, etc.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)