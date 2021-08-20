हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
JEE

JEE Main Alert: Important update for reserved category UPCET 2021 candidates

 As per the official notice issued, the benefit will be given to those candidates who will produce their reserved category certificate during the time of the counselling.

JEE Main Alert: Important update for reserved category UPCET 2021 candidates

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, or AKTU, Uttar Pradesh has released an important notice regarding JEE Main, UPCET 2021 counselling for reserved category candidates. The notice has been released for the reserved category candidates in the admission counselling conducted by the university. As per the official notice issued, the benefit will be given to those candidates who will produce their reserved category certificate during the time of the counselling.

The reserved category certificates that have been issued before March 31, 2021, will be considered as valid. Certificates issued from April 1, 2021 onwards will not be considered as valid for the counselling round for UPCET and JEE Main examination. AKTU has shared a tweet in this regard that reads, “Important information for the reserved category candidates in the admission counseling conducted by the university.” 

The varsity has also urged the candidates who want to appear for the counselling session to keep all the required certificates ready beforehand. The counselling session will begin soon and will be notified by the varsity on the official site of AKTU. For more related details, candidates are advised to keep checking the official site of AKTU.

