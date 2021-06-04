JEE Main, NEET UG 2021: New dates of entrance exams, check details here

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Education will soon review the situation to decide on conducting the two remaining editions of engineering entrance exams JEE Main (April and May) and medical entrance exam NEET in August, said an agency report.

“A review meeting is likely to be conducted soon to decide on a schedule of the pending editions of JEE-Mains and whether NEET-UG can be conducted on August 1,” said PTI report citing sources.

The JEE Main 2021 April and May examinations have been postponed till further notice after the cancellation of the Class 12th Board exams.

The new JEE Mains Exam Date for 2021 is expected to be released soon. According to some sources and reports, the JEE Main 2021 April and May test would most likely be held in July-August.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main 2021 Examination dates for both sessions at least 15 days before the exam.

JEE Main Exam dates for the April and May sessions will be rescheduled later and will be announced on the official website.

Students who have applied for the same should check the official websites jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in for JEE Main 2021 dates frequently.

Besides that, students are advised to not stop undergoing extensive preparation strategies to score excellent marks.

It is important to note that from session 2021, the JEE Main is being conducted four times a year to offer students a chance to improve their scores.

The first phase in February was followed by the second in March, while the next phases were scheduled for April and May but were postponed after a sudden surge of COVID-19 cases as the second wave of the pandemic hit the country.

